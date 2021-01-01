FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Community holds candlelight vigil for Omro family involved in fatal crash

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) The community is holding a candlelight vigil for those involved in a fatal crash in Florida on December 29.

Two Omro High School gradates,  Domynick Milis and Danycka Milis were killed in the accident. Two current students, 12th grader Kyley Larsen and 8th grader Drake Milis were injured in the car accident.

The School District plans to provide counseling services to current Omro School District students on Thursday. Dec. 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the High School Media Center.

