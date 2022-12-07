OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) has announced the final four names that the community can vote on for the new elementary school opening in the fall of 2024.

The process of naming the new school started back in late October and early November when the community was able to participate in the original naming survey.

From that original survey, the OASD narrowed the suggested names down to:

Jessie Jack Hooper

Menominee

Poberenzy

Webster Stanley

The Oshkosh community is invited to vote for one of these four names, with voting opening on December 5 and ending on December 12. Information about each name, the history behind them, and how to vote can be found on the OASD survey website.

Once a winning name is chosen, the community will be surveyed again to select the school’s colors and mascot.

OASD has said that the new school will be located at the current site of Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School and will take in the students enrolled at Merril, Washington, and Webster Stanley Elementary schools.

You can learn more about the new school and any additional changes to other schools at the OASD website.