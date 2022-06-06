GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a day for the pets in Green Bay as the Wisconsin Humane Society kicked off their 23rd Annual Pet Walk.

The Pet Walk took place at Pamperin Park on Sunday and rain or shine, organizers say around 300 people and their four-legged friends came out to support the Humane Society.

“Events like this are basically what helps keep our doors open. You know it helps us care for the thousands that we care for every year so it’s a very important event,” says Lori Nachtwey, Event Coordinator for the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Local 5’s Barrett Tryon and his pup Cooper emceed the event.