Community lines up for bread distribution event thanks to Faith by the Bay Ministries

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) It was another successful event at Green Bay’s Faith by the Bay Ministries as community members in need lined up to pick up bread.

Bread products were made available Wednesday night at the Green Bay Crossroads Campus on Oakland Ave.

One thousand pieces of assorted Sarah Lee, Fresh Thyme and Kirkland bread items were given out to help families during the pandemic.

Pastor Jerry Bader says he and his group understand the hardships this season, “We know that food insecurity is a bigger issue than ever, of course in the year of the pandemic, so we’re trying to do whatever we can to help”

The next bread distribution will be January 6 at 4:30 p.m and will continue through March.