Community members hold special prayer for Green Bay police

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Members of St. Mark Ministries in De Pere gathered outside of the Green Bay Police Department on Tuesday to show their support and offer prayers for officers.

Staff Minister Michael Hennig led the event which focused on praying for safety, protection, and unity and making sure people are still behind officers in these confusing times.

St. Mark Ministries official said. “We just want to make sure that our, our police men and women, they know that not just St. Mark Ministries as a church is here but the community is behind them as well and we want to offer some prayers today.”

The group says they plan to hold similar events outside of other police departments in the future, “I hope that this turns into something where we can do this at more police station in the area and serve our sheriff, the county, and state as well.”

The prayer event is available for viewing on the St. Mark Ministries website.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5