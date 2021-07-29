Community offers shelter to EAA Airventure attendees during the storm

OSHKOSH, Wisc. (WFRV) – When the National Weather Service said a potentially dangerous storm was moving its way toward the EAA Airventure grounds, a community-wide effort to get pilots, attendees, and equipment to safety was in full effect.

The decision to call off Wednesday evening activities came a little before 5 p.m. Transportation systems throughout the grounds kept running as long as possible to get folks to sturdy buildings like the museum to ride out the storm.

“The airshow is great as it is, but it’s another thing we come to watch and we don’t get to see it, ” said Barbara Drewery of Guntersville, Alabama, as she peddled off the grounds with her husband.

The bicycle parking lot was completely empty within an hour of the announcement that the threat of severe weather made continuing with the convention too dangerous.

The advance warning gave pilots time to secure their tie-downs, although many sprang into action the night before.

Jet-Air in Ashwaubenon says all its hangars were full by lunchtime the day of the storm. That was hours before organizers officially canceled nighttime activities.

“I managed to find a hangar for my airplane and I feel good about that,” Harry Balance of Atlanta, Georgia, told Local 5 News. “I can sleep well knowing that my plane is undercover.”

Wittman Airport allowed departures for as long as practical. Ballance said some pilots were going as far as Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Galesburg, Illinois, to store their planes for the night.

Beverly Porter, EAA Security said a lot of people hunkered down almost immediately. Folks at the camping grounds removed anything that they thought might fly away.

The Red Cross opened up a shelter at the Menominee Nation Arena while folks took to social media to offer up their spare bedrooms throughout Winnebago County.

By three a.m. the worst had passed and the shelter closed and folks returned to their camping sites.

EAA said it would honor the Wednesday wristbands for Thursday’s entry. Organizers say they’re confident that folks will return in strong numbers to enjoy the remainder of the week’s activities.