Community, officials react to Fox River Mall shooting

(WFRV) – After an active shooter situation, the Fox River Mall was closed Monday and police are speaking out about how they handled the situation.

Local 5 spoke to Grand Chute Officer Travis Waas about the situation that called in multiple agencies from throughout the Fox Cities.

“The amount of teamwork that was full-on display yesterday was incredible between all of our partners in law enforcement, fire EMS civilian response, organization, victims crisis team, Outagamie County CERT absolutely incredible,” Officer Waas said.

One person says that they still need time to pass before they return to the mall after the incident, “I would wait maybe at least one or two more weeks just to be safe and make sure all security is back in place and like I said to make sure nothing like this happens again.”

We also spoke to one person that says they aren’t worried about going back to the mall because it was an isolated incident, “I think for the most part people are well-natured and that we’re willing to kind of work with each other and help each other out.”

Authorities continue to search for 17-year-old Dezman V. Ellis who is wanted in connection to the shooting.

