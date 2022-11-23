MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach event in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn after two men were arrested.

According to the Madison Police Department, on November 21 around 11:15 a.m. an officer was dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly passed two men who strongly smelled of marijuana.

The two men had reportedly just gotten out of a vehicle that was listed as stolen out of Nebraska. Additional officers were called to the scene for assistance.

One of the men, identified as 23-year-old Tabais Wilson, was found in the hallway of the apartment and taken into custody. Drugs were reportedly found on him at the time of the arrest.

Authorities searched for the second man and noticed footprints on the balcony that went to a rooftop area. The footprints were tracked to a nearby apartment.

Eventually, the second suspect was found hiding in a closet. The man was identified as 26-year-old Corey Gresham. A gun was also reportedly found under a bed.

The two were arrested for the following:

Wilson Operating a motor vehicle without consent (passenger) Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl Possession with intent to deliver THC

Gresham Operating a motor vehicle without consent Being a felon in possession of a firearm Possession with intent to deliver THC Bail jumping Resisting arrest



Court records show that Gresham was charged.

The investigation is still ongoing. No additional information was provided.