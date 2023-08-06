GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several nonprofit organizations teamed up with Community Paws of Wisconsin to host the 4th annual Rescue Roundup adoption event in Green Bay.

Whether you love animals with fur, scales, or feathers, this year’s event had something for everyone. Seven nonprofits lined up along Main Street in Green Bay to fundraise, educate the community, and hopefully find forever homes for some of their animals.

Community Paws Vice President and Founder Steven Parise says, “We had a great need for exposure for a lot of these organizations. A lot of them are struggling with recruiting volunteers and foster homes, so having them all come together here gives them a great opportunity to increase their reach.”

One of the organizations at the event was Roseberry Bird Rescue in Little Chute. Volunteers Chris and Jessica Brasch say that while dogs and cats are often the center of attention at adoption events, they are making sure their feathered friends had a chance to shine.

“[Birds] are like people. They hurt, feel, and love like us. They are very intuitive. A lot of times if you’re having a bad day, they already know. They are just so misunderstood,” Jessica Brasch says.

Hoping to potentially take home an animal was Sonny Hanson and his daughter. Their family has several pets at home and is always looking to support local causes.

Hanson says, “If you give an animal love, they are genuinely going to give it back to you. That’s what we’re about as a family unit, so it kind of adapts to our philosophy.”

The event ran from 10am-3pm and Community Paws had a fundraising goal of $4,000. In addition to the organization and Roseberry, the other organizations at the event included J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, The Hope Highway, Saving Paws Animal Rescue, Archie’s Angels, and Albert’s Dog Lounge.