Community Program hosts Bike to Work Project

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s bike to work week and Oshkosh North’s Community Program is helping to get those in the area involved.

They are highlighting the week by putting together their Bike to Work Project. The event takes place on Friday, May 21st at 7:00 a.m. It will include 10 different pitstops throughout the Oshkosh area.

The project is important for students and staff because it not only provides a healthier lifestyle but promotes buying from local businesses. Organizers say people are more likely to stop in at local shops as they are biking.

The Community Program is also partnering with Wisconsin’s BikeFed to help get even more community support. The organization puts an emphasis on making biking a lifestyle.

