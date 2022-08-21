HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites are rallying behind a local woman who has dedicated most of her life to serving her community after she was diagnosed with cancer. Her name is Jennifer Rowley Lieberenz.

For a long time now, Jennifer Rowley Lieberenz has been on the front lines of helping those in need get food on the table. Local 5 is told that for several years, Lieberenz has volunteered at Paul’s Pantry multiple days out of the week.

And she didn’t stop there.

When Lieberenz wasn’t at the pantry, she was busy volunteering at her church, in various charities, or at Green Bay West High School.

But don’t be fooled, her acts of service aren’t the only markers of what an incredible person she is.

According to those who know her, she also has a heart of gold.

Lieberenz is described as an incredibly selfless, caring, compassionate, loving, and kind person who always goes above and beyond to help others with whatever they need.

However, now it’s her turn to be on the receiving end- even if it’s hard for her to admit.

“Jennifer is usually the one advocating for and assisting others, so it is difficult for her to ask for help,” wrote Lieberenz’s mother, Gayle Rowley

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Lieberenz, in May of 2022, she was diagnosed with Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, also referred to as breast cancer.

Lieberenz has reportedly already started treatment which is expected to continue throughout this year and into next year.

While no one can physically help Lieberenz beat this cancer, community members are finding other ways to support her through this challenging time.

On Sunday, friends of Lieberenz held a benefit at the Long Drive Supper Club to help raise money for her mounting medical expenses.

And in true Lieberenz fashion, this was not just a benefit to raise money for her medical expenses but also served as a food drive to help others in need.

“It’s been Godsend for us to be able to not have to wake up every morning worrying about how we’re going to pay for it all. Now we can just move the journey forward… And focus on that and the treatments and not have to worry about how to pay for everything,” shared Lieberenz.

Friends of Lieberenz tell Local 5 that they plan to hold a series of benefits so they can continue helping her throughout her battle with breast cancer.

Those who wish to make a donation to help Lieberenz fight this cancer can do so at her GoFundMe page.