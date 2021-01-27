Community rapid Covid-19 surge testing resuming at UW-Green Bay

Testing available weekdays at the Weidner Center from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Free, rapid Covid-19 surge testing is returning to the UW-Green Bay campus beginning today.

After conducting more than 220,000 free Covid-19 tests through last week at UW system campuses, most of the 22 surge testing sites were scheduled to close- including the Weidner Center site. But the UW system, along with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will be providing 140,000 additional tests for use across Wisconsin in the coming weeks.

More than 16,000 tests have been administered in the last 3 months. The testing site has been popular, with 350-400 tests administered each day. At the Weidner Center site, 15,923 total antigen tests and 749 PCR tests (16,672 total) were distributed since mid-November.

At the request of federal officials, UW system universities set up surge testing sites last fall with testing having begun in early November. The testing identified close to 18,000 potential positive carriers of the virus who were advised to isolate.

The site is also making it convenient for visitors, being a drive up site where visitors can take a test. Anyone five years of age and older can be tested.

Testing will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. You must schedule an appointment before arriving. The site is anticipated to remain open through the end of March to early April. You can find more information online right here.