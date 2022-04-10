SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV)-Hundreds of people gathered to show their support for the Hitchcock family at a candlelight vigil in Sheboygan Falls.

Eight-year-old Oliver Hitchcock died on March 30 after his mother Natalia Hitchcock allegedly strangled him over paranoia about the conflict in Ukraine. She also allegedly tried to drown her other son, but he was able to survive.

The crime shook a Sheboygan Falls community that is unaccustomed to gruesome crime happening in their city. Hundreds came out to support the family at a candlelight vigil at a city park.

“Oliver he was a sweet kid and he had his whole life in front of him and it was just devastating,” said Oliver’s uncle Eric Hitchcock.

Several of Oliver’s family members attended the vigil including his uncle, father, and brother. There were also people there who didn’t know the Hitchcock family personally, yet still felt like it was important for them to be there for support.

“It’s an 8-year-old boy gone too soon I feel like the family needs all the support they can get,” said Crystal Oehlderich who is from Sheboygan Falls and attended the vigil with her family.

Hitchcock’s favorite color was purple, so many of the attendees wore purple shirts, brought purple candles, and several emotional support dogs that were in attendance had on purple bandannas.

“No child should be remembered for the tragedy rather as a child who had a lot of life in him and was smiling and happy,” said Heather Masterson who is one of the people who organized the vigil.

“Everybody deserves to have their memory live on and I think this is going to be a really good way to have his memory live on,” said Ashley Schmidt another vigil organizer.

The Hitchcock family lit a special candle in memory of Oliver and released a bunch of balloons.



“It was amazing we really appreciate all the support,” said Eric Hitchcock.



Eric Hitchcock says that the family made the decision to donate Oliver’s organs to help other kids when he passed away. Oliver’s funeral will take place in Missouri where he is originally from.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family.