Community Shredding Day at North Shore Bank

NORTHEAST WIS., (WFRV) -- North Shore Bank is hosting its 13th Annual Community Shredding Day Saturday, May 4.

Locations in Appleton, Green Bay, and Suamico will be accepting drop-offs of outdated, personal documents for secure shredding.

The event is free and open to the public. While paper materials will be accepted at all North Shore Bank locations, those with large amounts of documents are encouraged to go to one of the three branches listed below with special shredding trucks.

Appleton Branch on Northland Ave.

Allouez Branch on Webster Ave

Howard-Suamico Branch on Cardinal Lane

Last year, more than 40 tons of paper was shredded and recycled.

Papers with staples and paper clips will be accepted.

Materials with ring binders, folders with metal strips, metal spring clips, or anything similar will not be accepted.

