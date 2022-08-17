GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department will be gathering data to address speeding concerns in the City of Green Bay through the use of trained volunteers.

The GBPD is partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to use trained volunteers to observe and report speed violations.

If a violation is reported, the registered owner of the vehicle will receive a courtesy notification letter containing the time and date of observation, recorded speed, and the speed limit at the location of the violation.

Officers say that the information gathered from this ‘community speed watch’ will be used by the Traffic Enforcement Unit to address specific problem areas for further traffic enforcement, and hope that this will result in safer Green Bay neighborhoods and streets.