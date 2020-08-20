A look at the 'Shadow Pandemic' and how it's impacting law enforcement

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – In his community update, Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas spoke about the ‘Shadow Pandemic’ that law enforcement and other community agencies are facing.

The pandemic, as Chief Thomas says, is the mental health crisis – suicides, overdoes, alcohol abuse – that follows in the wake of a pandemic. Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, law enforcement, mental health providers, and other community agencies have all seen a rise in such cases.

“One of the studies has indicated that there is about a 20% increase in people that have a significant mental health issue that’s been impacted because of the virus,” said Chief Thomas. “We’ve seen an uptick, an increase and we continue to work with our partners.”

The good news- there are a lot of resources both in the Fox Cities and Green Bay area. A few of those resources include NAMI, or the National Alliance on Mental Illness, as well as the United Way of the Fox Cities.