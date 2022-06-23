GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis joined Local 5 This Morning to talk about everything from being safe during the 4th of July as well as a reminder about the e-scooters in town.

Chief Davis says that the department gets a lot of complaints about fireworks, before and during the 4th of July. Some fireworks are illegal to use but others are okay, as long as you’re safe. Davis says that anything that doesn’t explode or go up in the air, is legal. To keep it simple, he says ‘just stick to the legal stuff’.

The department is seeing more occurrences of people in mental health crises which is why they continue to pair an officer with a clinician to go out into the community and help people that have mental health problems. During that time, they help get the person connected with mental health services in the area. Green Bay police also have a number of officers that are Crisis Intervention certified through training.

Chief Davis also gave a reminder that using electric scooters and bikes while drinking can result in an OWI. The electric scooters and bikes are considered motor vehicles when being self-propelled, not pedaled. He says that the department is getting complaints late at night, typically when bars close.