GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich joined Local Five This Morning on Tuesday to discuss the Wisconsin shared revenue deal, the opening of pools across the city, Kid’s Day, and a new Habitat for Humanity project.

Mayor Genrich started by explaining that the Wisconsin shared revenue deal is a partnership between local and state governments that has been around for over 100 years and stems from local taxes that get sent to Madison and then returned to the local community.

This year Mayor Genrich says Green Bay received 15 million dollars back from the state. He says that number is supposed to increase by about 20% and the money will in turn be used for public safety needs and other programs at the local level.

With the summer season just about here, many pools in the area have recently opened. Mayor Genrich says the city is able to open all of its pools despite having trouble filling all the lifeguard positions.

“It’s really a credit to both our common council who decided to increase the wages that are paid to our lifeguards here in the community as well as staff in our parks department who have spent an incredible amount of time recruiting because, as you know, especially in youth employment, it’s really challenging to find folks who are interested in working in these seasonal positions.”

He added that he’s excited to open all of the pools this year, but some hours may be different than normal, and that they are still hiring lifeguards for the season.

The Mayor then talked about Kid’s Day coming up later this month. It’s a chance for kids all across the city to enjoy all of the parks for free. Some of these parks will include the Bay Beach Amusement Park where kids can ride rides for free and over at Joannes Park where there will be some skateboard lessons and a baseball clinic held by the Green Bay Blue Ribbons.

Mayor Genrich also added that they will once again be doing mayor for a day that will allow one local child to spend the day with the mayor and participate in a press conference and do a proclamation.

As for the new Habitat for Humanity project, Mayor Genrich says, “This is really the first neighborhood being constructed by Habitat. It’s going to be 14 homes. A number of free-standing ones and some townhomes as well.”

The neighborhood will be on the southeast side of town and is an effort to help create more affordable housing in the Green Bay community.