GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis stopped by Local Five on Thursday morning to discuss porch pirates during the holidays, the upcoming Shop with a Cop event, and the search for suspect Jaylon Crawford.

The first topic discussed was the ongoing search for suspect Jaylon Crawford. Crawford is the suspected gunman in a Green Bay shooting incident on Christiana Street on November 13.

Chief Davis provided an update on the incident, saying that the victim is still recovering, he also touched on the digital billboards in the area that provide information about the suspect.

“We have a partnership with Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers and Lamar, and they agreed to put Crawford’s picture up for us,” stated Chief Davis. It was also noted that the photo of Crawford is an older photo, and he possibly could have shorter hair or changed his appearance.

With the holiday season upon us, the next topic discussed was porch pirates.

“The good news is we don’t see as much of that here as we might in larger cities but we still do see some of it,” began Chief Davis. “There are things people can do to avoid that; a Ring Doorbell is a great deterrent, try and collect your packages as soon as you [or a neighbor] can, or you can invest in a lockbox.”

“Another great option is a package locker at places like Festival Foods that Amazon can deliver them there for you and you can pick them up at your own time,” added Chief Davis.

A new type of scam on the horizon is package tracking scams. “Usually, [this comes in the form of] a text message wanting you to click on a link. Some big red flags to look for are a lack of specifics as to what the package is, or how to fix a problem. Don’t click on any links, go through the provider if you believe there may be an issue.”

The last topic on Thursday’s Community Update was the upcoming special event for some chosen kids in the area, Shop with a Cop.

“It’s this Saturday at 7 a.m. and we get together with a group of kids from the community, we take them out for breakfast, and then we take them shopping,” said Chief Davis. “These are kids that have been chosen for this program by social workers and counselors as families who might need just a little extra help by doing something special for them.”