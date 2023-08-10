GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis stopped by Local Five on Thursday morning to discuss reckless summer driving, back to school road safety, crossing guard safety, the Citizens Police Academy, and the recent bear sighting in Green Bay.

The first topic discussed was the bear in Green Bay which caused quite a stir on Monday. “We think it has wandered off out of the City. We were getting some sporadic reports and seeing some things on social media where it had been spotted but we haven’t heard anything in a while.”

Chief Davis then touched on the problem of reckless driving throughout the Green Bay area recently. “Just in the metro area, we have had a number of serious injuries and fatal collisions over the summer and we want to remind people to slow down and pay attention to what you are doing.”

When asked if the numbers are on the rise relating to reckless driving, Chief Davis stated that he believes it is, however, it is not something that is easy to keep statistics on.

With school right around the corner, Chief Davis touched on school-related traffic safety as well as crossing guard safety.

“Remember, the speed limit in a school zone is 15mph. I cannot tell you how many people I see that do not follow the speed limit [in those zones],” Chief Davis remarked.

If citizens want to report a chronic reckless driving issue, it can be reported through the GBPD website.