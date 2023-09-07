GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis stopped by Local Five on Thursday morning to discuss the Department’s traffic safety missions, Building Bridges Program, and Packer game day safety.

Chief Davis first touched on the effort launched by the GBPD which works in collaboration with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ashwaubenon Public Safety, and the Wisconsin State Patrol after a rash of serious injury and fatal traffic collisions throughout the summer.

The month of September will play host to three different missions to combat this issue in different areas throughout Brown County. The missions will focus on speed violations, reckless driving, and impaired driving.

One of the other topics discussed by Chief Davis was Packer game day safety.

“The big thing that we run into on game day is that people on their way into the stadium don’t realize how long it can take to get 80,000 people into Lambeau Field,” began Chief Davis. “It always helps to show up early, and go on the Packers’ website and make sure you are familiar with the bag requirements because we cannot let you into the stadium if you aren’t in compliance with the NFL’s rules.”

Additionally, the Green Bay Police Department is hosting a Brat Fry at Festival Foods in Bellevue on Friday, September 8 beginning at 10 a.m. and going until 2 p.m. The Brat Fry will benefit the Barbell Club which goes towards equipment for the GBPD’s gym.