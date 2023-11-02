GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis stopped by Local Five on Thursday morning to discuss auto thefts in colder weather, winter driving safety, and daylight saving time this Sunday.

Chief Davis first touched on the likelihood of increases in auto theft numbers during the winter months. “Every year when the weather gets cold, it’s time to once again have the conversation about not leaving your car running to warm it up in your driveway or when you stop someplace to just run in for a minute leaving it unlocked.”

“Every year around this time, we will predictably start to see an increase in auto thefts from people doing that,” Chief Davis added.

When asked what people should do to not be a victim of auto theft, Chief Davis responded by saying, “If you can park your car in a garage, that’s a big help, don’t leave it running and unattended. The keyless start function that can be used where the car is still locked also works. [The safest option] we recommend is just to not leave it running at all.”

Relating to the increase in thefts amongst Kia’s and Hyundai’s, GBPD can provide steering wheel locks to help prevent those thefts, although Chief Davis says the Department has a limited number of those available. Steering wheel locks can also be used on any vehicle.

With the recent snowfall on Halloween and plenty more on the way in the upcoming months, the next topic discussed was winter driving safety.

“Speed limits are our friend,” Chief Davis began. “So when the roads start getting slick, slow down and give yourself plenty of room between you and the car in front of you for safe stopping distance.”

“Also, put your phone down and make sure you are paying attention to what’s going on around you,” Chief Davis concluded.

With daylight saving time coming up on Sunday, the last topic discussed was pedestrian safety during the darker winter months.

“There’s two parts to that. For people who walk or ride bikes, make sure you’re visible. If you ride a bike, use an active taillight or something that flashes. For pedestrians, wear reflective clothing or something so people can see you. For motorists, just be aware of those places where you might expect to see somebody trying to cross a street,” stated Chief Davis.