Community Update: Oshkosh Police Chief Dean Smith

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) In his very first Community Update on Local 5 This Morning, Oshkosh Police Chief Dean Smith touched a number of topics happening throughout the city.

He first reacted to the death of former Captain Jay Puestohl, who served with the department for 32 years. He was stabbed and killed earlier this month by 28-year-old Ian Suzuki.

“Whether it’s one of our own or one of our citizens, it’s something we all have to process through,” Smith said.

He also touched on the Community Closet that the department started earlier this month.

“If somebody has a tragedy going on where there’s a fire in their house, there’s something where they lost everything in an accident, we can immediately give them what they need in order for them to start rebuilding what’s going on,” Smith said.

Local 5’s Erinn Taylor will be following up on the Community Closet project today. You can catch her full story in our evening newscasts.

Smith also talked about the department’s Relay App, and their Mental Health Resiliency Program. You can watch the full interview in the video above.