Community Update with Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas

Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas joined Local 5 this Morning for his Community Update. Chief Thomas talks about the protests and how they lead to a community discussion with police and what changes people want to see. Creating The Police Chief Community Advisory Board. The new Inquire, Inform and Improve page on their website for residents to directly ask the chief questions. And the increase of drug overdose deaths in the city.
