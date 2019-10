Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich joined Local 5 This Morning for his Community Update. On today’s agenda:

Two upcoming open houses (Thursday 10/24 and Monday 10/28), one on the east side at 7 pm (Triangle Hill park shelter) and the other on the west side at 7 pm (Perkins Park shelter), where residents can learn and ask questions about the 2020 Budget

Upcoming joint finance and personnel committee meeting (October 29, 100 N. Jefferson, 2nd floor starting at 3 pm)

The Monroe Avenue lot development.