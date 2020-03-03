Community Update with Kaukauna Mayor Tony Penterman

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) In his first Community Update on Local 5 This Morning, Mayor Tony Penterman covered quite a few topics either ongoing or in the works in Kaukauna. He first reacted to the community coming together for a vigil Friday night to remember William and Danielle Beyer who were found dead inside a home more than two weeks ago.

“It’s been a very dark time in the City of Kaukauna for the past two weeks,” Penterman said. “The Department of Criminal Investigations and the police are feverishly working on these deaths. When they get their findings, they’ll release that at that time.”

Penterman also talked about the Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District, and how the main interceptor needs to be replaced.

[The district] serves Kimberly, Combined Locks, Little Chute and Kaukauna,” Penterman said. “There’s microbes that are eating at the liner of that interceptor. Projected costs are tens of millions of dollars, and that would be born by the ratepayers of those entities to cover those costs.”

Penterman also talked about a proposed transportation fee to replace street reconstruction costs and the wheel tax, looking to add some amenities to the Municipal Pool, and preparing ahead of time for the potential for spring flooding.

You can watch his full interview by clicking the video above.