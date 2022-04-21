MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc Police Chief Nick Reimer and Crime Prevention Sergeant Paul Krock joined Local 5 and talked about the department’s new patch and its neighborhood watch program.

Reimer said that they had the same patch since 1963, and an officer came up with the goal to come up with a new design. They wanted the new patch to feature what represents Manitowoc.

Krock talked about the community’s neighborhood watch programs and how the department relies on them to be their eyes and ears. 60 neighborhoods are involved in the program, and they help work to prevent crime and drugs in the communities.

Programs like these help build positive relationships between the communities and the police department. Reimer talked about community-orientated policing and trying to limit the number of victims.