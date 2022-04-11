FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two companies have teamed up to donate to Partnership Community Health Center and Multicultural Coalition, Inc. in order to support community outreach efforts.

Bears for Humanity, an organic and fair-trade plush toy brand, has teamed up with SonoHealth, an at-home medical device company because of their efforts to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines for underserved communities.

Because of this, 1,500 teddy bears are being donated to the Partnership Health Center and Multicultural Coalition Inc. The bears will be given to children at free community-led COVID-19 vaccination clinics and other events.

“It’s a way for us to not only say thank you for taking care of your health but [also] let us give you something special so that you know you are important,” said Partnership Community Health Center Chief Development Officer, Trish Sarvela.

