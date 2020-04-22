Live Now
Facts Not Fear: Daily Coronavirus Update
Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Company cited again by OSHA for exposing Appleton employees to ‘multiple hazards’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A fabrication company in Appleton has again been cited by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for exposing employees to multiple hazards.

According to OSHA, MODS International Inc., which converts shipping containers into commercial and residential structures, faces penalties of $216,299 for seven repeat and seven serious safety and health violations at its Appleton location.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

Inspectors say they determined the company failed to:

  • Conduct workplace hazard assessments
  • Develop a hazardous communication program
  • Train employees on hazardous materials, fall protection hazards, and how to properly operate forklifts
  • Develop and implement respiratory protection and hearing conservation programs
  • Install adequate machine guarding

OSHA adds MODS International stored oxygen and acetylene storage tanks improperly, failed to inspect fire extinguishers, and exposed employees to electrical hazards – violations that the company had previously received citations for.

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

“Employers are legally required to protect workers from known safety and health hazards in their facilities,” said OSHA Appleton Area Director Robert Bonack. “Compliance with OSHA regulations is not voluntary. This employer must implement required safety and health procedures, and train workers to identify and correct hazards that can cause injury or illness.”

MODS International has contested the citations, according to OSHA. The notice of contest has been forwarded to the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"

Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back"

MVS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MVS"