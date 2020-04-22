Company cited again by OSHA for exposing Appleton employees to ‘multiple hazards’

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A fabrication company in Appleton has again been cited by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for exposing employees to multiple hazards.

According to OSHA, MODS International Inc., which converts shipping containers into commercial and residential structures, faces penalties of $216,299 for seven repeat and seven serious safety and health violations at its Appleton location.

Inspectors say they determined the company failed to:

Conduct workplace hazard assessments

Develop a hazardous communication program

Train employees on hazardous materials, fall protection hazards, and how to properly operate forklifts

Develop and implement respiratory protection and hearing conservation programs

Install adequate machine guarding

OSHA adds MODS International stored oxygen and acetylene storage tanks improperly, failed to inspect fire extinguishers, and exposed employees to electrical hazards – violations that the company had previously received citations for.

“Employers are legally required to protect workers from known safety and health hazards in their facilities,” said OSHA Appleton Area Director Robert Bonack. “Compliance with OSHA regulations is not voluntary. This employer must implement required safety and health procedures, and train workers to identify and correct hazards that can cause injury or illness.”

MODS International has contested the citations, according to OSHA. The notice of contest has been forwarded to the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

