Company gives an update to Back Forty Mine Project in Michigan

(WFRV) – Aquila Resources Inc. provided an update on its Back Forty Project in Michigan.

According to officials, Aquila had Osisko Technical Services (OTS) lead a feasibility study for the Back Forty Project. A key objective of the feasibility study is to show feedback from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy (EGLE) and the local community since the original Back Forty permits were issued.

The current feasibility study activities are focused on:

Evaluating open-pit configurations and surface infrastructure layouts that avoid direct impact to regulated wetlands

Progressing underground mine planning including ore delivery scheduling, ventilation and confirming the location of the box cut

Updating the mineral resource estimate using current metal prices and Net Smelter Return calculations

Preparing samples for additional metallurgical tests to support a simplified process flowsheet and enhanced gold recoveries

Officials say the company’s objective is to complete the study in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“We are committed to advancing the Back Forty Project with a collaborative approach that integrates feedback from the community. Our goal is to design, build and operate a 21st-century mine in sync with American values of safety, quality work, leading-edge technology, and environmentally responsible mineral extraction. The resulting mine will offer over a decade of net benefits to local and regional communities while being protective of the environment,” says Guy Le Bel, President & CEO.

Aquila defines the Back Forty Project as:

The Back Forty Project is a volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit with open pit and underground potential located along the mineral-rich Penokean Volcanic Belt in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Back Forty contains approximately 1.1 million ounces of gold and 1.2 billion pounds of zinc in the Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource classifications, with additional exploration upside. An optimized Feasibility Study for the Project is underway. Aquila Resources Inc.

