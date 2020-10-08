Company to donate over 12,000 extinguishers following deadly Oconto house fire

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – In late January, four Oconto residents – including three children – were killed in a house fire.

In the early morning hours of January 17, crews responded to the structure fire on Fabry Street. While working to supress the fire, authorities say they found the victims, deceased.

Oconto Police later identified the victims as a mother, 35-year-old Katherine DeCoursin, and her three kids, 15-year-old Jeri Schroeder, 13-year-old Dalton Schroeder, and 11-year-old Nicholas DeCoursin.

Now, nearly seven months later, Johnson Controls-Marinette says they are ready to support the community and its employees in response to the fire.

“When Johnson-Controls became aware of this incident, and the family ties that existed within Johnson Controls-Marinette, it was clear that something needed to be done to support the family and friends of these victims,” the company says in a release.

As part of Fire Prevention Month, Johnson Controls-Marinette says it will begin the process of distributing over 12,000 fire extinguishers to the families of each student within the Marinette, Menominee, and Oconto County school districts.

“Johnson Controls is donating these extinguishers on behalf of the DeCoursin family with the hope that we can create greater awareness of the importance of fire prevention, and ultimately, help to eliminate the risk that one of our community families ever has to go through an event like this again.”

Within the packaging of each extinguisher is an instruction manual that includes information on the proper use of an extinguisher.

