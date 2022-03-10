THURSDAY 3/10/2022 2:31 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A request for a competency evaluation of the Green Bay woman charged for the gruesome murder of a 25-year-old man in February was filed on Thursday.

According to court records, on March 10, an attorney for the defendant, 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness, filed a motion requesting a competency evaluation be done for Schabusiness to determine how fit she is to stand trial.

Schabusiness faces multiple charges related to a 25-year-old Green Bay man, identified as Shad Thyrion, that was found dead in a house. Schabusiness said she was not prepared and the killing was random. More details on the murder can be found here.

According to court records, Schabusiness is charged with the following charges:

1st-Degree Intentional Homicide

Mutilating a Corpse

3rd-Degree Sexual Assault

The court has set a $2 million cash bond and no contact with the victim’s family. Schabusiness is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.