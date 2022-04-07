SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A competency evaluation has been granted for the Sheboygan Falls mother accused of strangling and killing her 8-year-old son.

According to court records, on Thursday, the defendant, 41-year-old Natalia Hitchcock, appeared in court where her defense requested that she undergo a competency evaluation.

The court reportedly found sufficient reasoning in the criminal complaint to grant the defense’s request. The court also permitted that a Russian interpreter be available at the competency evaluation to assist Hitchcock if needed.

Natalia Hitchcock is being charged with one count of First Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of Attempt First Degree Intentional Homicide.

Her charges stem from an incident that took place on March 30.

On that day, Sheboygan Falls Police Department responded to a home on Plank Trail Lane for reports of a stabbing involving Hitchcock and her 8-year-old son, Oliver Hitchcock.

Upon arrival, officers found the boy laying on his back with bruising around his neck, consistent with being strangled – but there was no blood or other wounds. Officials began to provide the boy treatment and he was taken to a local hospital.

Just a couple of days later, Oliver Hitchcock died from his injuries. Hitchock is now facing charges for his death. For more on this story, click here.

Hitchock is expected to appear back in court on May 9.