*WARNING – Some may find the content graphic in nature*

(WFRV) – A woman from Glenmore is facing multiple charges after a head-on crash in Brown County that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 47-year-old Paula Mejia is facing two charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, after a deadly crash on April 12. On April 12 around 9:15 p.m., authorities were sent to French Road for a two-vehicle crash.

When an officer arrived, one vehicle was in flames and a passerby signaled to the officer about a woman who was trapped in her vehicle. The woman, who was identified as Mejia, was eventually removed from the vehicle before the flames got to her.

Mejia was reportedly conscious but did not remember anything. The other vehicle had two passengers.

The driver of the vehicle was unresponsive with ‘obvious’ injuries. A young man was in the front passenger seat. Authorities say he was ‘crushed’ between the dashboard and seat.

The young man was later airlifted to a local hospital. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities spoke to witnesses at the scene. One of the witnesses said she was out at a work party with Paula. The witness said Mejia was seen drinking between the hours of 4:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Another witness said they were also out to dinner and drinks with Mejia at the same time. Mejia reportedly went to two different establishments.

The initial investigation reportedly showed that Mejia crossed the centerline on French road and hit the other vehicle head-on.

Mejia was sent to a hospital, where authorities asked her some questions. According to the complaint, Mejia admitted to drinking and said she had two beers.

She reportedly denied submitting to an evidentiary chemical test of her blood. However, authorities ended up getting a warrant.

In the complaint, it claims that Mejia asked if a lawyer could delay or stop the blood draw. Two vials of blood were taken from Mejia. They were eventually taken to the Post Office and mailed.

The young man reportedly suffered two broken femurs, a broken elbow and a broken wrist. The complaint says the boy would need a ‘few’ surgeries.

Mejia is charged with the following:

Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle Felony Up to 25 years in prison

Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle Felony Up to 12 and a half years in prison



Court records show that Mejia was due in court on April 17 for her initial appearance. Her arrest records show that a $25,000 cash bond was set.

No additional information was released. Local 5 will update this story if more information was released.