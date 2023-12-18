(WFRV) – The man from Neenah who is charged with homicide after a deadly crash in Waupaca County appeared in court, and details of the incident were released.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 47-year-old Scott Farmer was officially charged for his role in a deadly crash that killed four people. The complaint goes into detail about the night the crash happened.

On December 16 around 9:15 p.m., a deputy was sent to a report of a wrong-way driver on Highway 10 near County Highway X. Not long after it was reported that the wrong-way vehicle crashed.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was later identified as Farmer. The other vehicle had four people inside it. All of whom were under the age of 26.

The three passengers of the other car were pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was sent to a hospital but later died of his injuries.

Around 9:30 p.m. a medic told a deputy that the driver of the wrong-way vehicle had a large bottle of vodka next to him, according to the complaint.

When asked what happened, Farmer reportedly said ‘I just spun out’ and told authorities that he didn’t hit anybody.

Authorities could reportedly smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from inside the vehicle. The complaint says that Farmer became verbally threatening toward the fire department and threatened to fight them.

When asked how much alcohol he had to drink, Farmer reportedly said ‘a lot’. The complaint also says that when he was asked what day it was, he said ‘the 12th of February’.

Farmer was later sent to a hospital, and he allegedly became resistive and wanted to fight with the staff at the hospital.

Court records show that Farmer appeared in court on December 18 for his initial appearance and had his cash bond set at $750,000. He is scheduled to be back in court on December 26.

Farmer is facing six charges, including four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. No additional information was provided.