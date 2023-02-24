FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old Fond du Lac man is facing several charges after allegedly trying to kill his mother because “God and Goddess told him to.”

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Local 5 News, on January 26, around 12:30 p.m., officers with the Fond du Lac Police Department were sent to the 700 block of Martin Avenue after a father reported that his wife was attacked by their son with a hammer.

The mother reports that she was doing the dishes when her son, Aristotle Wurtz, 33, came at her for no reason and attacked her near the front door of the residence. She was allegedly hit around 30 times, some of those with a hammer.

After the beating, the complaint says Wurtz told his mother to “clean up” while he began looking for his father, who was not home at the time of the attack. After Wurtz’s mother told him that she was going to clean up, he left the residence, giving the mother a chance to flee for emergency services.

Aristotle B. Wurtz (Photo Credit: Fond du Lac County Jail)

One officer went to the hospital where Wurtz’s mother was being treated and saw multiple bumps and blood in her hair and around her face. The father was also at the hospital and advised police that Wurtz had schizophrenia and is prescribed medicine.

Another officer was sent to the residence, where they found Wurtz and took him into custody, but not before going to the hospital for treatment.

Wurtz allegedly told officers that his mother and father were “being mean to God and Goddess” and that he had to “defend God and Goddess.” By defending “God and Goddess,” Wurtz felt he needed to kill both his mother and father.

He continued on to admit that he should have done it when both his mother and father were at the residence but stated, “I thought it would be easier to kill them with one on one, but should have done both.”

Aristotle Wurtz is being charged with the following:

Attempt 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Domestic Abuse Assessments Felony Up to 60 years in prison (can be increased by five years using a dangerous weapon)



Court documents show that Wurtz is scheduled to have a status hearing in Fond du Lac County Court on March 1, 2023, followed by his preliminary hearing on March 3, 2023. He is currently being held on a $1 million cash bond.

Local 5 News will follow this case as it progresses and bring you the latest when more details are made available to the media.