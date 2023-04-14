GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay was charged with making terrorist threats, as well as ten other charges, after multiple alleged incidents at an apartment complex.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 46-year-old Robert Shavlik is facing 11 charges, including making terrorist threats, after an incident that started at an Ashwaubenon apartment complex. On April 7 authorities responded to an apartment complex in Ashwabuenon after a woman claimed that a man, later identified as Shavlik, was trying to get into her apartment.

When authorities arrived, they met with the apartment manager and were made aware that Shavlik had four police contacts on April 6. The woman said that Shavlik contacted her as she was getting out of her car.

The complaint says that Shavlik told the woman he believed that everyone who lived in the apartment complex was a sex offender. The woman tried to get around Shavlik, but he would not let her get past.

On the night of April 6, residents could hear and ended up recording the sound of Shavlik screaming in his apartment. Shavlik could allegedly be heard yelling that he was going to kill his neighbors and burn the apartment down.

In the complaint, multiple people told authorities that they were too afraid to stay in their apartment because of Shavlik’s behavior.

Another tenant says that on April 6, Shavlik came to their door and asked if his daughter was there. When the tenant told him she was not, he allegedly became very aggressive and ‘violently’ pointed.

Shavlik allegedly started accusing the tenant’s boyfriend of ‘being with’ his daughter. After that, he allegedly started looking in the windows of the apartment.

The complaint alleges that Shavlik posted on Facebook accusing someone of having inappropriate relations with his daughter. The post also allegedly talked about killing someone.

Multiple officers were called to the scene to help in Shavlik’s arrest. When authorities went to his door, Shavlik reportedly would not open it and started to yell.

Eventually, Shavlik was calmed down enough to get him to open the door and was arrested without incident. The complaint says that the entire time Shavlik was being walked to the squad car he was talking about the apartment being housed with sex offenders.

The complaint says that Shavlik was not having coherent thoughts. While he was in the back of the squad car, he allegedly made comments about killing his ex-wife. Authorities said he was kicking the back of the squad cage, stomping on the floor and moving around.

Shavlik was brought to a hospital, and authorities said he would range from being cooperative to being violent. He reportedly was yelling so loud, he could be heard from the opposite side of the Emergency Department.

While he was handcuffed to the bed, Shavlik allegedly told authorities they weren’t real cops and would yell that they were sexually assaulting him. Shavlik allegedly told an officer he would kill him.

The complaint alleges that Shavlik tried to headbutt, bite and kick at officers. He ended up allegedly grabbing the genitals of a police officer.

Shavlik did end up allegedly kicking an officer on the side of the head. An officer ended up tasing Shavlik and he was able to be secured down on the bed.

Shavlik is charged with the following:

Terrorist Threats Felony

Up to three and a half years in prison Threat to a Law Enforcement Officer Felony

Up six years in prison Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer Felony

Up to six years in prison Threat to a Law Enforcement Officer Felony

Up six years in prison Bail Jumping Felony

Up to six years in prison Bail Jumping Felony

Up to six years in prison Bail Jumping Felony

Up to six years in prison Fourth Degree Sexual Assault Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Obstructing an Officer Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Resisting an Officer Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Disorderly Conduct Misdemeanor

Up to 90 days in prison

Court records show that Shavlik is scheduled to have a competency hearing on April 21. His cash bond was set at $20,000.

No additional information was provided.