(WFRV) – A Green Bay woman was officially charged with multiple counts of theft after allegedly taking items while working at an assisted living facility.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 21-year-old Jorden Batten is facing four charges after allegedly stealing money and items from people living at an assisted living facility. On June 6 a deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was sent to an assisted living facility after someone reported that some residents had cash and items stolen from their rooms.

One day later on June 7, a deputy responded to a similar theft complaint at the same location. This time, a tablet was reportedly missing at that time. A second resident also reported that their tablet was missing as well.

One of the tablets was returned to its owner’s room and later that night a staff member saw a tablet in another staff member’s bag. That bag reportedly belonged to Batten.

Authorities ended up speaking to Batten and she reportedly admitted to taking three tablets and about $1,000 from residents over a four-week period.

On August 30, Batten spoke with authorities at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. She provided a written statement.

The complaint says that the written statement mentioned that she stole items from multiple residents while she was an employee at the assisted living facility. She said in her statement that she feels bad about taking the items and will do whatever she can to pay them back.

Batten is charged with the following:

Theft – Movable property, Crime Against an Elderly or Disabled Person Felony Up to six years in prison

Theft – Movable Property Felony Up to six years in prison

Theft – Movable Property Felony Up to six years in prison

Theft – Movable property, Crime Against an Elderly or Disabled Person Felony Up to six years in prison



Court records show that Batten was in court on August 31 and had her signature bond set at $10,000. She is due back in court on October 26 for her adjourned initial appearance.

No additional information was provided.