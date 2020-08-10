FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Complaint: Oshkosh shooting suspect shot ex-girlfriend, killed her father

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – New details have been released regarding a triple shooting in Oshkosh that left a man dead and sent two people to the hospital.

According to the criminal complaint, the suspect in the shooting, 39-year-old Joshua Aide has been charged for shooting his ex-girlfriend and killing her father. Aide, charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Attempted 1st Degree Homicide, and Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Domestic Abuse Assessments and could face life in prison.

The document says Aide’s ex-girlfriend, her father, and her father’s friend were working on a vehicle that Aide and his ex-girlfriend “mutually-owned.”

Aide approached the group and shot each of them, according to the complaint, and killed 59-year-old James Gruettner.

About three hours after the incident, Aide was arrested by the Green County Sheriff’s Office at his home in Monticello, located about a half-hour north of the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

Aide is scheduled to make his first court appearance on August 10.

