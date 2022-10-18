GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Kohl’s locations across the city.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on October 16 around 5 p.m., an officer was sent to Kohl’s on East Mason Street for a reported theft in progress. The alleged shoplifter was in the store and reportedly had a history of shoplifting.

The complaint says the woman stole three times from the store in that week alone. The woman was identified as 37-year-old Heather Vera-Meyers.

Vera-Meyers reportedly had an open case on the west side store. As police neared Kohl’s, store officials advised that Vera-Meyers was walking towards the entrance/exit of the building with a full shopping cart.

Police saw her leaving the store and when asked to stop she reportedly let go of the cart and threw her hands in the air. She immediately turned around and put her hands behind her back.

Vera-Meyers told police that she did not put all the items inside the cart, but reportedly said she walked out with it. Store officials told police that the amount that Vera-Meyers took from the store was over $1,282.

In multiple instances, Vera-Meyers is accused of grabbing a cart and going to multiple departments, and pulling merchandise off the hangers. Video footage reportedly shows her then putting them in the cart. She even was seen on camera grabbing duffel bags and mesh bags.

There were two other alleged incidents that happened on October 11 and 13 where Vera-Meyers pushed out a cart of merchandise from the Kohl’s east location. However, a video review has not been done for those two incidents at this time.

The complaint also mentions a separate shoplifting incident back in August of 2022. Police were notified of a woman that was seen on camera taking an entire cart of merchandise out of the store without paying. The vehicle was described as the same one with the same license plate as the October thefts.

A police officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver reportedly ‘took off’ and got up onto the highway. An estimated $941 worth of merchandise was taken from this incident.

This alleged theft happened at the Kohl’s store on Green Bay’s west side. Vera-Meyers again allegedly went through the store and placed items into her cart. Store officials said Vera-Meyers walked out of the store with a duffle bag a few days earlier as well.

In all the alleged incidents, Vera-Meyers reportedly made no attempt to pay for the items.

Court records show that Vera-Meyers is charged with:

Retail Theft – Intentionally Take >$500 – $5,000 Felony Up three and a half years in prison

Additional charges could be added to the case. Vera-Meyers is scheduled to have a status conference on November 29.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.