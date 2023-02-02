*WARNING – Content may be considered graphic in nature*

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Details surrounding the double homicide in Green Bay have been released, and the suspect reportedly admitted to committing the crimes.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide. On January 29 around 11:15 a.m., officers were sent to Elkay Lane after a 911 call reported that a woman was covered in blood.

When an officer entered the residence, there was blood on the ground. There were reportedly blood and bloody footprints throughout the home. The officer knew the woman that was seen upon first entering the room had been dead for multiple hours.

The complaint said the officer didn’t see the second woman right away.

One of the two women found in the residence, reportedly had a knife still sticking out of her neck. The complaint says that there were ‘very large’ cuts to one of the women.

There were reportedly fresh tire tracks in the driveway from another vehicle that was previously in the driveway. It was also mentioned that there were numerous footprints all around in the snow.

Eventually, Sotka was identified as someone who was dating one of the victims. This is when authorities reviewed GPS records to see Sotka’s whereabouts. His monitoring device was cut off and last pinged on the exit from US-41 southbound and Freedom Road off-ramp.

Autopsies were done on both of the victims, and each cause of death was multiple sharp force injuries. The manner of the deaths was ruled a homicide.

Sotka was arrested in Arkansas on January 29 around 3 p.m. Detectives traveled down to Arkansas and interviewed Sotka.

In the complaint, it is mentioned that Sotka asked if the two women were both dead. He said that he just moved into the residence.

The day the incident happened, Sotka said he got out of the shower and came downstairs to the two women in a ‘comprising position’. Sotka said that his girlfriend was going to kick him out.

He reportedly told authorities:

I’m guilty of killing these girls, but I’m not guility of what they said I did in Oconto County! Richard Sotka while speaking with detectives

Sotka explained that he snapped and lost it. He also reportedly said that the reason this happened was that he was humiliated.

Authorities also asked Sotka if he had sexually assaulted any of the women, to which he responded with: ‘He didn’t believe that he did.’

Sotka is charged with the following:

First Degree Intentional Homicide, Domestic Abus Assessments, Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony Up to life in prison

First Degree Intentional Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony Up to life in prison

Bail Jumping Felony Up to six years in prison



As of February 1, Sotka is still awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin. No additional information was provided at this time.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.