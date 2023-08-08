GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Community Services Agency, Inc. is a resource center and 501(c)(3) registered nonprofit that serves immigrants and refugees in communities of Northeast Wisconsin. COMSA opened in July of 2017 and held its grand opening at the Trinity Lutheran Church.

The organization has since helped thousands of immigrants and refugees. Because of the growth and impact COMSA has had, it needed to expand.

Today COMSA held an open house at their new location inside of the BMO Harris Bank on S Military Avenue in Green Bay. The new location allows the staff and clients to work more closely as a community.

The location is also more accessible to the clients who are part of the COMSA programs and now provides the organization with classroom space for afterschool programs and other educational programs it offers.

“This new space will be a great space for clients to learn from each other and become a community, said Co-founder and Executive Director Said Hassan. “COMSA is just a half away from home and that’s why we are creating a space to make refugees and immigrants feel at home when they come to our new office.”

The new office will not only aim to make clients feel at home, it will strive to provide opportunities that no other organization has to offer. COMSA staff and partners have dedicated their time to ensure their clients are offered everything they need to settle into their new community, the greater Green Bay area.

From Case Managers to Translators, to Healthcare Providers, COMSA’s mission is to support and empower their clients through navigating the complexities of starting a new life in Brown County. Hassan also says the organization is committed to uniting the community with an emphasis on equality.

“We are trying to scale up our services to help refugees and immigrants who are in the area and we do that by understanding their problems and struggles because this organization was founded by a refugee for refugees and immigrants.”

To learn more about the organization and all programs and volunteer work it offers, visit their website online.