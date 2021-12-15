GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Concerning social post prompts Preble High School to go virtual Dec. 16-17

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Preble High School classes will be moving virtual the next two days due to a social media post on Instagram that is concerning the school district.

According to a release, the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) was alerted to a certain post on Instagram Wednesday evening regarding Preble High School.

School officials say the district is collaborating with the Green Bay Police Department (GBPD), who is currently investigating the situation.

Personnel at both the GBAPS and GBPD say these kinds of threats are taken very seriously. They say students who make threats, even as a joke, can face some very serious consequences up to and including expulsion through the age of 21.

For now, district officials say Preble High School will be having an asynchronous learning day Thursday, Dec. 16, and will have a virtual learning day with teacher instruction Friday, Dec. 17.

The release says students will still be able to pick up meals – with breakfast available at 7:00 a.m. and lunch pickup from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the window near the commons on S. Danz Ave.

