HOBART, WI (WFRV) – Courtney Van Boxtel’s kitchen is assembly line central for the Concerns of Police Survivors or C.O.P.S.

The wife of a retired law enforcement officer, she is on the board of the non-profit that helps law enforcement families who are living with the loss of a loved one who died in the line of duty.

“When we have a new loss we try to give them a basket.”

I got that chance recently to help them put together with care packages for the annual survivors’ weekend.

“We often hear from survivors is my loved ones is that is my loved one going to be forgotten,” said C.O.P.S. Wisconsin President Jo Ann Mignon. “Our message as an organization is that it will never be forgotten. It might be five months ago, it may be five years 25 years we’re going to be here for you if you need it or want it.”

Wisconsin features prominently for the national organization hosting the annual kids camp every summer.

“They get to have fun while they’re going through counseling to get through the really tough times they have to get through,” explained Van Boxtell.

Much of the work they do is behind the scenes. Coming up with ways for families to work through their grief and help them find a reason to celebrate life again.

“There is hope and laughter even after you’ve lost someone,” says Mignon.

And as I learned, no gesture is too small to show you care about the concerns of police survivors.

