ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – People had a good feeling about Flo Rida taking the stage for a free concert in Titletown Saturday, but when the rapper didn’t start performing until two hours after originally planned, not everyone stuck around.

Maddox Lizotte was visiting from Massachusetts and made the decision to leave early.

He says, “I was a little bit disappointed because I had to wake up early the next morning, and it was a long day. I had a flight from Boston early in the morning, so that I couldn’t be out too late. I was a little disappointed because a free concert doesn’t come around every day.”

Judy Jaworski from Gillett also attended the concert, and while she had a great time, she said, “For future reference, maybe the entertainment of choice should have to arrive earlier, so many hours before the show starts.”

Director of Public Affairs for the Packers Aaron Popkey released a statement saying, “While it is unfortunate our final musical act of the day, Flo Rida, had some travel issues that caused him to start later than planned, we appreciated the patience of those who were there. We are proud to offer this event for our community and will work with future entertainers to determine what additional steps may be taken to help keep the day on schedule.”

Titletown will be hosting more free concerts this summer, but the lineup has yet to be announced.