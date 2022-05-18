ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – As the weather warms up, outdoor activities are blooming across northeast Wisconsin. In Ashwaubenon, bands are scheduled to play at Capital Credit Union Park and some concert tickets go on sale this Friday.

According to a release, there are two different outdoor concerts scheduled to happen at the park.

First concert

According to a post on the park’s Facebook, Three Days Grace will be at Capital Credit Union Park on Saturday, July 23, with special guests Wage War and Zero 9:36.

Three Days Grace is an internationally acclaimed and multi-platinum certified Canadian band that is known for its rock music.

Second concert

Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse announced the Rockzilla Summer Tour recently, which features Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves.

Papa Roach is a two-time GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-selling band in Alternative Hard Rock music. They are co-headlining with Falling in Reverse, another Platinum-selling rock band.

The tour is scheduled to go through 24 cities across the U.S. – but makes a stop at the park on Sunday, August 14.

“We’re thrilled to bring an absolutely packed line up – an evening of non-stop rock, to some amazing cities this summer. We haven’t been to some of these cities in a long time… Only right that we celebrate with these amazing bands, who all are bringing heat of their own!” shared Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix.

Where to get tickets

Tickets for dates and VIP Packages are already available for the first concert with Three Days Grace. You can find the link here.

VIP tickets and various pre-sales have already kicked off for the second concert for the Rockzilla Summer Tour. All tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. The link to tickets can be found here.

General information on upcoming concerts in the area can be found through this link.