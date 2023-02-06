GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Labeled ‘the most dangerous intersection in the county,’ Packerland Drive and Mason Street had concrete barriers installed on Monday morning.

The Brown County Highway Department says the goal of the barriers is to increase safety and prevent crashes from vehicles trying to turn from or onto the frontage road.

However, local businesses in the area are already noticing a problem in which customers are having issues getting to the business.

Local 5 News caught up with some of the employees at these businesses to figure out how the new change to Packerland Drive and Mason Street is affecting them.

At the American Antiques and Jewlery store, they’ve been warning customers of the change, but still, some employees are worried the project will never be completed, making access to the business much tougher.

“When we were presented this project, there was going to be a roundabout put it, but now that roundabout is not going to get put in,” explained Dan Rothe, Manager at American Antiques and Jewlery. “When it comes to projects, if it doesn’t get done right away, it may not get done at all, and I’m worried about it not getting done totally.”

Rothe continued to tell Local 5 News that a roundabout will prevent drivers from making wrongful turns and provide easier access to the business, but without it, access becomes a burden, making some customers take their business elsewhere.

“I had about four or five phone calls this morning asking how to get here,” added Rothe. “We don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Another business feeling the heat from the change is SunSeekers By Rosie. Manager Grace Thelen says even she was confused on her way to work this morning.

“I wasn’t sure if I could go that way or not, so I went through to the frontage road and did a u-turn, but then figured out I didn’t need to do that anyways,” explained Thelen.

She continued to say employees spent a good amount of time last week reminding customers of the change. Thelen agrees the change is good, but it will definitely take some getting used to.