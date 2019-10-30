Condos in Green Bay’s Rail Yard District now ready for use

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — New condos in Green Bay’s Rail Yard District are now ready for use after a ribbon-cutting event Tuesday.

The condos, located just north of Titletown Brewing Company, have been in the works for nearly two years.

Crews have built eight homes on the property but there could eventually be 40.

“We know that there is a heart to this district where a lot of attention seems to happen with the events and the businesses and shops but of course as you continue to extend north with these projects happening, to get some exciting atmosphere here for people to spend their time in is absolutely important,” says Chelsea Kochen, Events Manager of On Broadway.

The homes range in price from $230,000 to $430,000.