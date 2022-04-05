EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin shared a picture on social media where they observed an individual wearing a construction cone on their head.

The Eau Claire Police Department posted a picture on their Facebook page that was captured by their public space cameras. These cameras reportedly help the department resolve a lot of incidents each day.

Photo courtesy of Eau Claire Police Department

This time though, the camera caught something that surely had some officers doing a double-take. In the picture posted, a person is standing next to the passenger’s side of a car with a cone on their head.

The post went viral as it has over 2,200 likes and over 470 shares. There was no information if the person pictured faced any sort of citations/penalties.