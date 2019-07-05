Confirmed case of mumps in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — The Fond du Lac County Health Department has confirmed a case of mumps at a childcare facility.

According to letters sent to parents with children at Jesus Little Lamb Childcare in Fond du Lac, the Health Department says they “received a report of mumps in a child who attends” the childcare center on July 3.

In a phone interview with Local 5, a Health Department official says the child with mumps is less than 18 months old. The child reportedly received the first dose of the vaccine, yet still contracted the virus.

Kim Mueller, Health Officer with the Fond du Lac Health Department told Local 5, “The child didn’t go back to daycare after the symptoms were presented, and now it’s just a matter of the awareness of other parents knowing what those symptoms are, and if their child does pop up with symptoms, that they would exclude or keep them home, call their pediatrician or primary care provider and follow those next steps that the primary care providers recommend.”

A letter sent to parents with an unvaccinated child, which was shared with Local 5 by the Health Department, says an unvaccinated child cannot return to the childcare center or other social activities until they receive one dose of the vaccine or the incubation period has passed.

For this case, the incubation period, or the time between being exposed and developing symptoms, is July 10 through July 23.

“The best protection against mumps disease is vaccination with Measles Mumps Rubella (MMR) vaccine. The first dose is recommended when children are 12-15 months of age, and a second dose can be administered after age 4. MMR vaccine is available at most local clinics, and may be available free of charge for eligible children from local health departments,” says the Health Department.

A second letter, shared with parents of children who have been vaccinated, says that if their child develops mumps-like symptoms, they are to stay at home until mumps has been ruled out.

As the letters state, mumps is spread by droplets of saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose, or throat of an infected person. The spreading typically occurs when the person coughs, sneezes, or talks.

“Mumps is a virus that can cause fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite followed by swelling and tender salivary glands along the cheek and jaw,” according to the Health Department.

Officials are advising parents that, if their child presents symptoms of mumps, to notify their doctor immediately. Parents were also advised that if their child is infected, they will become ill by Tuesday, July 23.

Any questions about this incident may be directed to the Fond du Lac County Health Department at 920-929-3085.

